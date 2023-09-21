All Sections
Poland promises to study Ukraine's agricultural export plan

Thursday, 21 September 2023, 13:42

Mykola Solskyi, the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, has had a telephone conversation with his Polish counterpart Robert Telus regarding the export of Ukrainian agricultural products to Poland.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine

According to the ministry’s message, the Polish government will study the Ukrainian export plan and prepare its proposals for it.

Reportedly, the ministers discussed the situation, as well as Ukraine's proposal for its settlement, and agreed to find a solution that considers the interests of both countries.

It is emphasised that the parties confirmed the close and constructive relations that they have repeatedly demonstrated, and taking this into account have agreed to develop an option for cooperation on export issues in the near future.

The Ukrainian ministry will also announce the next negotiations in the coming days, during which the issues prepared by both sides will be discussed.

The day before, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, commenting on the call of the Ukrainian ambassador to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, called for a constructive solution to the situation with importing agricultural products.

Background: 

  • Amid the grain crisis, Ukraine proposed an export control plan for four crop groups – wheat, corn, sunflower and rapeseed – to the European Commission and Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania to protect their domestic markets.
  • Despite this, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary announced unilateral restrictions on Ukrainian imports, prompting Ukraine to file a complaint against these three countries at the World Trade Organisation.

Read also: Compromise Not in Kyiv's Interest: What's Behind European Commission's Decision on Ukrainian Grain

