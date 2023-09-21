Russian missile debris hits PepsiCo plant recognised as war sponsor

Fragments of a downed Russian missile struck the premises of the plant and warehouses of the PepsiCo companies in the settlement of Vyshneve in Kyiv Oblast on 21 September. The warehouse has been partially destroyed.

Source: Forbes

Details: The fire, which started after the missile strike, partially destroyed the dairy products warehouse and part of the production facilities.

Advertisement:

The Ukrainian PepsiCo press service did not respond to the request from Forbes to provide a comment.

PHOTO: FORBES

PHOTO: FORBES

PepsiCo’s production facilities in Vyshneve have become the main production capacity in Ukraine for the company since the beginning of the full-scale war.

At the beginning of 2023, PepsiCo partially transferred its production of the Sandora and Sadochok juices from Mykolaiv to Vyshneve.

Later, beverage production was resumed at a PepsiCo plant in Mykolaiv Oblast as well.

Background: The National Agency for Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) of Ukraine added the American PepsiCo company to the list of international sponsors of the war.

PepsiCo, which reported about the suspension of its advertising and drink production in Russia after the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, resumed the production of drinks 7Up and Mirinda under the brands Evervess and Frustyle in August 2022.

Later, in March 2023, the production of the Pepsi drink was resumed under the Evervess brand (highest price segment) and Liubimyi (lowest price segment).

In addition to this, PepsiCo launched a new lemonade brand called "Russian Gift" instead of suspended products. PepsiCo continues the production and distribution of other products like chips, snacks and dairy products.

Lay's chips by PepsiCo were found in the food rations of the Russian soldiers.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





