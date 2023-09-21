Ukraine could significantly strengthen NATO – Polish General Andrzej Falkowski

According to the firepower statistics, which take 60 different factors into account, Ukraine ranks 15th in the world in terms of military strength. Meanwhile, Poland, which is a NATO member, ranks 20th and Germany 25th.

Source: new episode of the podcast (ne)Bezpechna Kraina ((Un)Safe Country); Lieutenant General Andrzej Falkowski, strategic advisor to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine in 2018 and member of the reserve of the Armed Forces of Poland

Details: Falkowski noted that he does not agree with the decision concerning Ukraine’s fate in NATO made at the Vilnius summit this summer. Moreover, he is convinced that Ukraine could significantly strengthen the Alliance.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Ukraine ranks 15th in the world in military power. Poland ranks 20th. Surprise surprise, Germany ranks 25th. So if Ukraine were to join NATO now, you would only be inferior to the US, the UK, France, NATO nuclear states, Türkiye and Italy. Ukraine would rank sixth. We would be behind you."

At the same time, Falkowski stressed that Ukraine has the strongest army in Europe and is able to fight a symmetrical enemy.

Quote: "And this army can fight a symmetrical enemy. We can pretend that our generals and our soldiers gained experience during peacekeeping operations somewhere in Afghanistan or Iraq. But that war was not symmetrical. The Taliban had no aircraft. The Taliban had no tanks. The Taliban had no missiles or projectiles. Maybe they had something, but very rarely. Here [in Ukraine – ed.] you can use the most advanced military equipment from all over the world. And now you know how to control territory, how to attack, and even how to hide so as not to be killed."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!