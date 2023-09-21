White House reveals details of new military aid to Ukraine: No ATACMS, but significant amount of air defence

The US presidential administration revealed that the next assistance package for Ukraine will include significant reinforcements for air defence systems but not long-range ATACMS missiles.

Source: NBC, quoting Amanda Sloat, the National Security Council's senior director for Europe, writes European Pravda

Details: She confirmed that President Joe Biden will announce another military aid package for Ukraine.

Quote: "It’s the fourth package that we will have announced in six weeks, and there is expected to be a very significant amount of air defence included in that package, which is the most critical capability that the Ukrainians need now," Slout detailed.

Amanda Sloat said the package would not include the long-range ATACMS missiles that Ukraine has long hoped to receive.

"President Biden himself has said that ATACMS are not off the table. But that is not something that we are going to be announcing today," the official stated.

She wouldn't comment on whether ATACMS could be expected in the next military aid package.

Background: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is currently on a visit to Washington and will soon meet with US President Joe Biden.

This is Zelenskyy's second visit to Washington since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and it comes as the US Congress considers a White House request for US$24 billion in additional aid to Ukraine.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged US Congressmen to approve additional funding for aid for Ukraine during a meeting at the Capitol.

