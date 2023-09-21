All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Death toll from attack on Kostiantynivka rises to 17 people

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 21 September 2023, 22:15
Death toll from attack on Kostiantynivka rises to 17 people
AFTERMATH OF THE STRIKE ON KOSTIANTYNIVKA. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS OF UKRAINE

Another woman has died as a result of the attack on a market in the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, bringing the death toll to 17.

Source: Oleksii Roslov, Head of Kostyantynivka City Military Administration, in a comment to Suspilne Donbas

Quote: "Three injured people remain in Dnipro and four in Kostiantynivka."

Advertisement:

Details: The woman is the seventeenth person to be killed in the Russian attack on the city on 6 September. On that day, 15 people were killed in the strike on the market, according to the final data from the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office. Another injured woman died on 11 September in a Dnipro hospital.

Background:

  • On 6 September, Ukrainian authorities reported that the Russian military had struck the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast. It was reported that 16 people were killed and 33 were injured.
  • On 19 September, The New York Times, following its own investigation, stated that the strike on the market in Kostiantynivka on 6 September was a "tragic mishap" caused by a Ukrainian missile, not by a Russian attack. The journalists said that the size and shape of the damage and debris found at the scene were consistent with the size and shape of a single weapon – a 9M38 missile launched by a Buk surface-to-air missile system.
  • According to a Ukrainska Pravda source, the Air Force did not use the Buk missile system that day.
  • When asked to comment on the NYT story, the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief's Office urged the media to wait for the results of the official investigation. 
  • The investigation conducted by Ukraine’s Security Service said that on 6 September 2023, the Russian occupiers hit the market in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, with an S-300 missile.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
Donetsk region
Russian communications centre destroyed in Olenivka
Ukrainian soldiers control Bakhmut-Horlivka road under direct fire
Russians fail to retake lost positions near Andriivka – General Staff report
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement: