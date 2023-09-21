All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Death toll from attack on Kostiantynivka rises to 17 people

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 21 September 2023, 22:15
Death toll from attack on Kostiantynivka rises to 17 people
AFTERMATH OF THE STRIKE ON KOSTIANTYNIVKA. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS OF UKRAINE

Another woman has died as a result of the attack on a market in the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, bringing the death toll to 17.

Source: Oleksii Roslov, Head of Kostyantynivka City Military Administration, in a comment to Suspilne Donbas

Quote: "Three injured people remain in Dnipro and four in Kostiantynivka."

Advertisement:

Details: The woman is the seventeenth person to be killed in the Russian attack on the city on 6 September. On that day, 15 people were killed in the strike on the market, according to the final data from the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office. Another injured woman died on 11 September in a Dnipro hospital.

Background:

  • On 6 September, Ukrainian authorities reported that the Russian military had struck the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast. It was reported that 16 people were killed and 33 were injured.
  • On 19 September, The New York Times, following its own investigation, stated that the strike on the market in Kostiantynivka on 6 September was a "tragic mishap" caused by a Ukrainian missile, not by a Russian attack. The journalists said that the size and shape of the damage and debris found at the scene were consistent with the size and shape of a single weapon – a 9M38 missile launched by a Buk surface-to-air missile system.
  • According to a Ukrainska Pravda source, the Air Force did not use the Buk missile system that day.
  • When asked to comment on the NYT story, the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief's Office urged the media to wait for the results of the official investigation. 
  • The investigation conducted by Ukraine’s Security Service said that on 6 September 2023, the Russian occupiers hit the market in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, with an S-300 missile.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
Donetsk region
Russian communications centre destroyed in Olenivka
Ukrainian soldiers control Bakhmut-Horlivka road under direct fire
Russians fail to retake lost positions near Andriivka – General Staff report
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Ukraine's Security Service identifies Russian carrier of Shahed drones from Iran
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
All News
Advertisement: