All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US returns to Ukraine valuables stolen by Russia from occupied territories

Iryna BalachukFriday, 22 September 2023, 00:45
US returns to Ukraine valuables stolen by Russia from occupied territories
PHOTO: PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

A ceremony with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s participation has been held in Washington to return to Ukraine the valuables stolen by Russia from the temporarily occupied territories.

Source: Ukraine's President's Office

Quote from Zelenskyy: "After all, every time something returns to Ukraine, something stolen by Russians, means the return of life and justice, which is very important."

Advertisement:

Details: The President's Office reported that in the presence of Zelenskyy, Alejandro Mayorkas, US Secretary of Homeland Security, and Ukraine's Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova signed the corresponding certificate about the transfer of artifacts confiscated by US law enforcement officers to Ukraine.

 
PHOTO: PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

The President thanked everyone involved for their work, which is also aimed at supporting Ukraine.

Background:

  • In June 2022, the US Customs and Border Protection seized an antique object, which, as it turned out after appropriate research, was a 17th century European iron ax with a hammer on the back. The ax was illegally exported from Ukraine to US.
  • Additionally, in June 2022, artifacts illegally imported to the US from Russia were seized – in particular, three 17th century iron axes, three 17th century pickaxes, two iron Scythian swords of the 6th century BC, as well as one iron spear approximately 500-1200 BC.
  • It was reported that all these items were confiscated to be transferred to Ukraine’s Embassy in the USA following an administrative order.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement: