US returns to Ukraine valuables stolen by Russia from occupied territories

Iryna BalachukFriday, 22 September 2023, 00:45
PHOTO: PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

A ceremony with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s participation has been held in Washington to return to Ukraine the valuables stolen by Russia from the temporarily occupied territories.

Source: Ukraine's President's Office

Quote from Zelenskyy: "After all, every time something returns to Ukraine, something stolen by Russians, means the return of life and justice, which is very important."

Details: The President's Office reported that in the presence of Zelenskyy, Alejandro Mayorkas, US Secretary of Homeland Security, and Ukraine's Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova signed the corresponding certificate about the transfer of artifacts confiscated by US law enforcement officers to Ukraine.

 
PHOTO: PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

The President thanked everyone involved for their work, which is also aimed at supporting Ukraine.

Background:

  • In June 2022, the US Customs and Border Protection seized an antique object, which, as it turned out after appropriate research, was a 17th century European iron ax with a hammer on the back. The ax was illegally exported from Ukraine to US.
  • Additionally, in June 2022, artifacts illegally imported to the US from Russia were seized – in particular, three 17th century iron axes, three 17th century pickaxes, two iron Scythian swords of the 6th century BC, as well as one iron spear approximately 500-1200 BC.
  • It was reported that all these items were confiscated to be transferred to Ukraine’s Embassy in the USA following an administrative order.

