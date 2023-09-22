Russians attack Kurakhove with Iskander, hitting house – 16 people injured

Consequences of the strike on Kurakhove on 21.09.2023, photo by the prosecutor's office

Russian forces struck the settlement of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast twice on the evening of 21 September, injuring 16 people.

Source: Roman Padun, Head of the Kurakhove City Military Administration, quoted by Suspilne Donbas; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: As Padun reported, the Russian army targeted residential buildings, causing a fire.

A man was uncovered from under the rubble. The head of the City Military Administration reported that there are no more people trapped under the rubble.

Padun said that as of 01:00 on 22 September, 13 people were known to have been injured in the attack, with no deaths reported.

Update as of 09:15: In the morning, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that 16 people were injured as a result of the evening bombardment of Kurakhove.

According to preliminary data, the Russians attacked the city with two Iskander missiles at about 22:00 on Thursday, 21 September.

One of the missiles hit a two-storey residential building, resulting in 16 injured people: 6 women and 10 men aged 42-83. All of them were provided with emergency medical care.

Windows, facades and roofs of other apartment buildings were damaged, as well as cars and garages.

As of 9:00, the emergency services continue working at the place of the strike. Debris is being cleared up.

A pre-trial investigation is being conducted under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

