All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Kurakhove with Iskander, hitting house – 16 people injured

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 22 September 2023, 07:12
Russians attack Kurakhove with Iskander, hitting house – 16 people injured
Consequences of the strike on Kurakhove on 21.09.2023, photo by the prosecutor's office

Russian forces struck the settlement of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast twice on the evening of 21 September, injuring 16 people. 

Source: Roman Padun, Head of the Kurakhove City Military Administration, quoted by Suspilne Donbas; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: As Padun reported, the Russian army targeted residential buildings, causing a fire. 

Advertisement:

A man was uncovered from under the rubble. The head of the City Military Administration reported that there are no more people trapped under the rubble.

Padun said that as of 01:00 on 22 September, 13 people were known to have been injured in the attack, with no deaths reported.

Update as of 09:15: In the morning, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that 16 people were injured as a result of the evening bombardment of Kurakhove. 

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

According to preliminary data, the Russians attacked the city with two Iskander missiles at about 22:00 on Thursday, 21 September.

One of the missiles hit a two-storey residential building, resulting in 16 injured people: 6 women and 10 men aged 42-83. All of them were provided with emergency medical care. 

Windows, facades and roofs of other apartment buildings were damaged, as well as cars and garages.

As of 9:00, the emergency services continue working at the place of the strike. Debris is being cleared up.

A pre-trial investigation is being conducted under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
Donetsk region
Heavy fighting underway near Klishchiivka near railway
Death toll from attack on Kostiantynivka rises to 17 people
Russian communications centre destroyed in Olenivka
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Ukraine's Security Service identifies Russian carrier of Shahed drones from Iran
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
All News
Advertisement: