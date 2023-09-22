All Sections
Armed Forces to use ShaBlia combat module, highly praised by Boris Johnson – Defence Ministry

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 22 September 2023, 11:14
Armed Forces to use ShaBlia combat module, highly praised by Boris Johnson – Defence Ministry
photo: ARMY INFORM

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has approved the first remote-controlled combat module ShaBlia (Saber) for military use.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The ministry has reported that three samples of ShaBlia modules have been approved for military use

This combat module is used for conducting reconnaissance to identify targets on the battlefield and defeat enemy personnel, combat lightly armoured vehicles and enemy firing positions.

Quote from Defence Ministry: "Thanks to the teamwork of the developers and the Ministry of Defence’s Accelerator programme, it was possible to speed up the overcoming of obstacles to the ShaBlia’s entry into service.

We are glad that the Ukrainian ShaBlia is highly appreciated not only by our soldiers and the Ministry of Defence, but also by such great friends of Ukraine as the former UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson," the head of the development team said.

 

