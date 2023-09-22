All Sections
Entrance to Russian Embassy in Yerevan doused in red paint

European PravdaFriday, 22 September 2023, 12:56

Two men threw bags of red paint at the entrance to the Russian embassy in Yerevan on 22 September.

Source: Hraparak media; the video on the Telegram channel of the Armenian Radio Liberty service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Two men ran up to the entrance of the Russian embassy and threw two bags filled with a red liquid at it. The embassy guard did not have time to stop the men's intentions.

Regarding this, the Armenian media said that the day before, during the UN Security Council hearings, the representative of the Russian Federation used the name Khankendi for the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh. This is the Azerbaijani name for the city, while Armenians use Stepanakert.

Many Armenians are outraged by the inaction of Russia and its so-called "peacekeepers" in Nagorno-Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's announcement of taking control of the separatist region after a little more than a day of hostilities.

Background: 

  • In particular, Nikol Pashinyan, the Prime Minister of Armenia, mentioned in his address to the nation on Thursday, the failures of Russia’s "peacekeepers".
  • On 21 September, negotiations were held between Azerbaijan and representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh regarding the further resolution of the situation.

Advertisement: