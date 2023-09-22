Zelenskyy discusses Russian assets confiscation with Canadian PM

During his meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the issue of confiscation of frozen Russian assets in favour of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Zelenskyy's speech before the Canadian Parliament

Details: Zelenskyy, outlining the directions of cooperation between Kyiv and Ottawa, mentioned "literally justice", that is, making the aggressor state pay for its actions.

Advertisement:

"Today in talks with the Prime Minister, with Justin [Trudeau – ed.] we discussed the Canadian initiative for the G7 to set up efforts to confiscate Russian assets," Zelenskyy said.

"Those funds that Russia and its henchmen use to pay for their war should be used to fairly compensate for the damage caused by war and terror," he added.

Zelensky also called on Canadian lawmakers to join efforts to hold Russia accountable for the crime of aggression and "absolutely all crimes from this aggression: all deaths, every deportation of every child, every adult".

"Every life needs to be protected and every attacked nation needs justice to rule. The world needs it too, so the other potential aggressors can see that war ends in verdicts for them," the president emphasised.

In June 2022, amendments to the law on special economic measures came into force in Canada, which provides for the possibility of confiscation of assets that fell under sanctions due to Russia's war and their use in support of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan and the European Union have frozen over EUR 300 billion of assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation. In addition, about US$30 billion belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarchs were also frozen.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!