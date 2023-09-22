All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy discusses Russian assets confiscation with Canadian PM

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 22 September 2023, 22:28
Zelenskyy discusses Russian assets confiscation with Canadian PM
PHOTO: PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

During his meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the issue of confiscation of frozen Russian assets in favour of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Zelenskyy's speech before the Canadian Parliament

Details: Zelenskyy, outlining the directions of cooperation between Kyiv and Ottawa, mentioned "literally justice", that is, making the aggressor state pay for its actions. 

Advertisement:

"Today in talks with the Prime Minister, with Justin [Trudeau – ed.] we discussed the Canadian initiative for the G7 to set up efforts to confiscate Russian assets," Zelenskyy said. 

"Those funds that Russia and its henchmen use to pay for their war should be used to fairly compensate for the damage caused by war and terror," he added.

Zelensky also called on Canadian lawmakers to join efforts to hold Russia accountable for the crime of aggression and "absolutely all crimes from this aggression: all deaths, every deportation of every child, every adult".

"Every life needs to be protected and every attacked nation needs justice to rule. The world needs it too, so the other potential aggressors can see that war ends in verdicts for them," the president emphasised.

In June 2022, amendments to the law on special economic measures came into force in Canada, which provides for the possibility of confiscation of assets that fell under sanctions due to Russia's war and their use in support of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan and the European Union have frozen over EUR 300 billion of assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation. In addition, about US$30 billion belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarchs were also frozen. 

Read also: Euroclear Will Help Us: Will Investment Income from Russian Assets in EU Become Compensation to Ukraine

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
All News
Advertisement: