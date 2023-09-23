All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Sumy Oblast's border fired upon 17 times in 24 hours

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 23 September 2023, 02:02
Sumy Oblast's border fired upon 17 times in 24 hours
SUMY OBLAST. STOCK PHOTO: UKRAVTODOR

Russians fired 17 times on the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast during the day on 22 September, with 75 explosions recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Yunakivka, Miropillia, Krasnopillia, Khotin, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Svesa, Buryn, Putyvl and Znob-Novhorodske hromadas were shelled [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Advertisement:

Yunakivka hromada was attacked by an FPV UAV (one explosion).

Velyka Pysarivka hromada came under artillery (five explosions) and mortar shelling (six explosions). In addition, a hostile attack was carried out by a kamikaze UAV (three explosions).

In Krasnopillia hromada, there were mortar bombardments (22 explosions) and artillery shelling (1 explosion).

Mortar bombardment (12 explosions) was recorded in Miropillia hromada.

The Russians dropped bombs on Bilopillia hromada.

Artillery shelling was carried out in Svesa (two explosions), Putyvl (three explosions), Buryn (four explosions) and Khotin (six explosions) hromadas.

In Znob-Novhorodske hromada, the Russians used mortars (six explosions).

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
All News
Advertisement: