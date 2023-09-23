Sumy Oblast's border fired upon 17 times in 24 hours

Russians fired 17 times on the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast during the day on 22 September, with 75 explosions recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Yunakivka, Miropillia, Krasnopillia, Khotin, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Svesa, Buryn, Putyvl and Znob-Novhorodske hromadas were shelled [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Yunakivka hromada was attacked by an FPV UAV (one explosion).

Velyka Pysarivka hromada came under artillery (five explosions) and mortar shelling (six explosions). In addition, a hostile attack was carried out by a kamikaze UAV (three explosions).

In Krasnopillia hromada, there were mortar bombardments (22 explosions) and artillery shelling (1 explosion).

Mortar bombardment (12 explosions) was recorded in Miropillia hromada.

The Russians dropped bombs on Bilopillia hromada.

Artillery shelling was carried out in Svesa (two explosions), Putyvl (three explosions), Buryn (four explosions) and Khotin (six explosions) hromadas.

In Znob-Novhorodske hromada, the Russians used mortars (six explosions).

