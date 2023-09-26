All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine may enjoy some benefits of membership before it becomes member – European Parliament President

European PravdaTuesday, 26 September 2023, 11:50

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, suggests that the EU could propose some of the benefits of EU membership to Ukraine even before it formally takes place.

Source: Metsola in an interview with The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Metsola noted that she does not consider it necessary to wait for Ukraine's official accession to the EU in order to provide it and other candidate countries with some of the benefits enjoyed by full members of the union.

Advertisement:

"If we are going to extend roaming to those countries, let’s do that. The network operators are ready to do that," she pointed out.

This may also involve the removal of trade barriers. Roberta Metsola believes that it might also include agriculture.

"Pre-accession also means access to funds, access to universities, access for students, the possibility to tap into the internal market…We said for years Ukraine could not be connected to the European electricity grid. It took us days to do that once the war started. At the end of the day it was always about political will," the European Parliament president stressed.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Metsola voiced hope that negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU could begin before Christmas, in December. She had also expressed such expectations earlier.

"I expect a concrete outcome because the worst signal could be that we have given these people targets and deadlines which we can’t meet ourselves," the official said.

She shares the view of those European officials who believe that the EU should not postpone the admission of Ukraine and the Western Balkans, which are even longer on this path.

"'Pushing the can down the road' on enlargement will only fuel nationalism and the far-right. It increases the extremes on the political spectrum, the Euroscepticism. Campaigns in accession countries are fought, and lost or won, on the basis of the dream and hope of the EU," Metsola pointed out.

Background: 

  • Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, believes that a political decision to start EU accession negotiations will be made by the end of 2023 but does not rule out that the talks will technically begin later.
  • She said the start of negotiations will depend primarily on the political steps taken by the member states.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

Putin says there were hand grenade pieces in bodies on Prigozhin's plane

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: