Conflagration breaks out in Moscow Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 27 September 2023, 00:36
video screenshot

A photograph of a fierce blaze raging in the city of Shchyolkovo near Moscow has appeared on social media.

Source: Astra Telegram channel

Details: The fire broke out in the industrial zone west of the city.

Now, according to locals, the fire has almost been extinguished.

So far there is no official information on the matter.

Russian journalists assume the 857th Training Centre of the Russian Railroad Troops (military unit 11300) is on fire.

Background: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that two Russian aircraft and a helicopter were damaged at the Chkalovsky airbase in Moscow Oblast on 18 September.

