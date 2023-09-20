All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Unknown saboteurs blow up two aircraft and helicopter in Moscow Oblast – Defence Intelligence

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 20 September 2023, 11:49
Unknown saboteurs blow up two aircraft and helicopter in Moscow Oblast – Defence Intelligence
Photo: Wikipedia

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has reported that two Russian aircraft and a helicopter were damaged at the Chkalovsky airbase in Moscow Oblast on 18 September.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "A group of the Investigative Committee of Russia is investigating a sabotage operation which resulted in two aircraft and a helicopter being damaged on 18 September 2023.

Advertisement:

The incident caused major hysteria in the top military command: government planes, the so-called ‘judgement day planes’ and special aircraft (reconnaissance aircraft) are stationed at this airbase."

Details: According to Ukrainian intelligence, unknown individuals planted explosives at a thoroughly guarded airbase and blew up an AN-148 and an IL-20 aircraft (both belong to the 354 special purpose air regiment), as well as a MI-28H helicopter which was actively involved in shooting down drones above Moscow Oblast before.

На аеродромі Чкаловський пошкоджено два російських літаки й гелікоптер.
TWO RUSSIAN AIRCRAFT AND A HELICOPTER DAMAGED AT THE CHKALOVSKY AIRBASE
PHOTO: DEFENCE INTELLIGENCE

Quote: "The damage caused to the planes makes their rapid restoration improbable. A tail part of the helicopter was damaged by the explosion. Another AN-148 parked close to other ones was slightly damaged."

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

На аеродромі під Москвою працювали диверсанти
SABOTAGE AT THE AIRBASE IN MOSCOW OBLAST
.PHOTO: DEFENCE INTELLIGENCE

Details: Punitive bodies of Russia are looking for the saboteurs and trying to prevent the spreading of information about the incident to local media.

For reference: AN-148 is a passenger aircraft, and IL-20 is an electronic reconnaissance and electromagnetic warfare aircraft, created on the basis of the IL-18 and equipped with a side-viewing radar, an infrared scanner, and other sensors.

Previously: A Su-34 fighter jet crashed in Voronezh Oblast in Russia on the morning of 20 September.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
13:01
Military do not confirm Office of President's statement about "capture of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group"
All News
Advertisement: