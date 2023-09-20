All Sections
Unknown saboteurs blow up two aircraft and helicopter in Moscow Oblast – Defence Intelligence

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 20 September 2023, 11:49
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has reported that two Russian aircraft and a helicopter were damaged at the Chkalovsky airbase in Moscow Oblast on 18 September.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "A group of the Investigative Committee of Russia is investigating a sabotage operation which resulted in two aircraft and a helicopter being damaged on 18 September 2023.

The incident caused major hysteria in the top military command: government planes, the so-called ‘judgement day planes’ and special aircraft (reconnaissance aircraft) are stationed at this airbase."

Details: According to Ukrainian intelligence, unknown individuals planted explosives at a thoroughly guarded airbase and blew up an AN-148 and an IL-20 aircraft (both belong to the 354 special purpose air regiment), as well as a MI-28H helicopter which was actively involved in shooting down drones above Moscow Oblast before.

На аеродромі Чкаловський пошкоджено два російських літаки й гелікоптер.
TWO RUSSIAN AIRCRAFT AND A HELICOPTER DAMAGED AT THE CHKALOVSKY AIRBASE
Quote: "The damage caused to the planes makes their rapid restoration improbable. A tail part of the helicopter was damaged by the explosion. Another AN-148 parked close to other ones was slightly damaged."

На аеродромі під Москвою працювали диверсанти
SABOTAGE AT THE AIRBASE IN MOSCOW OBLAST
Details: Punitive bodies of Russia are looking for the saboteurs and trying to prevent the spreading of information about the incident to local media.

For reference: AN-148 is a passenger aircraft, and IL-20 is an electronic reconnaissance and electromagnetic warfare aircraft, created on the basis of the IL-18 and equipped with a side-viewing radar, an infrared scanner, and other sensors.

Previously: A Su-34 fighter jet crashed in Voronezh Oblast in Russia on the morning of 20 September.

