Ukrenergo substations protected from missile attacks by engineering fortifications

Ukrenergo substations have been comprehensively protected from missile attacks, by both active protection in the form of air defence systems, and passive protection by engineering fortifications.

Source: Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of Ukrenergo’s Management Board; Suspilne

Details: Kudrytskyi said the transmission network as of today is ready to transfer winter loads to the Ukrainian energy system. At the same time, he noted that without electricity imports, it will be difficult to get through this heating season.

Advertisement:

Kudrytskyi said Ukrenergo is constantly coordinating with government officials and the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to protect Ukraine’s energy facilities from further Russian attacks.

He also added that no power outages are currently planned, but everything will depend on the situation.

Quote from Kudrytskyi: "We, in coordination with government agencies and the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, have several types of protection for Ukrenergo’s substations, where certain types of protection will be used for the first time, not only in Ukraine, but also in the whole world, because no one has yet faced such a level of threat. This is comprehensive protection, I will not reveal all the details, but it is both active protection, in the form of air defence systems, and passive protection, by engineering fortifications.

We are not currently planning [power outages – ed.], everything will depend on possible attacks, whether there will be interruptions in the power supply in winter or not. If there are no attacks, we do not plan to introduce power outages, and since it is impossible to predict those attacks, what they [the Russians - ed.] will hit, we will act following the situation we have," Kudrytskyi explained, adding that "it will be very difficult to get through this winter without importing electricity".

Background:

Ukrainian intelligence has obtained information that Russian forces are conducting reconnaissance of Ukrainian energy facilities with the aim of carrying out further strikes.

As a result of Russian missile strikes last winter, about 63% of the equipment necessary for the stable passage through the autumn-winter heating period was seriously damaged.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!