Russians build rail links to Mariupol, Volnovakha and Donetsk

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 27 September 2023, 09:39
The Russians have started building direct rail links with the occupied cities of Mariupol, Volnovakha and Donetsk.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers are trying to build direct rail links with Mariupol, Volnovakha and Donetsk.

Now they’re not only talking about it, they have started to build a railway bridge near the village of Hranitne over the Kalmius River."

Details: Andriushchenko said that if successful, this will allow the existing Mariupol-Aslanove-Kalchyk-Volnovakha line to be connected directly to Taganrog and Rostov-on-Don in Russia.

 
The probable location of construction of rail links between Mariupol, Volnovakha and Donetsk.

In reality, this is not only a global solution to the issue of Russia’s military and civilian logistics, but also a radical reduction in dependence on the railway connection via the Crimean Bridge.

Rail links from Volonovakha:

  • to the west goes on through Rozovka-Melitopol to Crimea;
  • to the north goes through Donetsk.
 
Kalmius River marked in red

