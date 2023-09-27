Russians build rail links to Mariupol, Volnovakha and Donetsk
The Russians have started building direct rail links with the occupied cities of Mariupol, Volnovakha and Donetsk.
Source: Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram
Quote: "The occupiers are trying to build direct rail links with Mariupol, Volnovakha and Donetsk.
Now they’re not only talking about it, they have started to build a railway bridge near the village of Hranitne over the Kalmius River."
Details: Andriushchenko said that if successful, this will allow the existing Mariupol-Aslanove-Kalchyk-Volnovakha line to be connected directly to Taganrog and Rostov-on-Don in Russia.
In reality, this is not only a global solution to the issue of Russia’s military and civilian logistics, but also a radical reduction in dependence on the railway connection via the Crimean Bridge.
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!
Rail links from Volonovakha:
- to the west goes on through Rozovka-Melitopol to Crimea;
- to the north goes through Donetsk.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!