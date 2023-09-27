All Sections
Ukraine will not participate in UEFA tournaments if Russians compete

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 27 September 2023, 10:58
stock photo: Ukrainian Association of Football on Facebook

The Ukrainian Association of Football has strongly condemned UEFA's decision to allow U-17 teams from Russia to compete in international competitions and stated that Ukraine will not participate in tournaments where Russians are competing.

Source: Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF)

Quote from the association: "The UAF insists on preserving the previous decisions of UEFA and FIFA regarding the prevention of all Russian teams from participating in international competitions.

UAF confirms that we will not take part in any competitions with the participation of Russian teams, and appeals to other UEFA member associations to boycott possible matches with the participation of teams from the Russian Federation, subject to their admission."

Details: The UAF believes that the decision to return teams from Russia to participate in competitions at the height of the war waged by the Russian Federation against Ukraine is groundless and one that tolerates Russia's aggressive policy.

"We strongly urge UEFA to review this decision and leave in force the previous decision on the complete exclusion of any teams from the Russian Federation from participation in international competitions," the UAF emphasised.

Background: 

  • The Union of European Football Associations decided to allow Russian teams in the U17 age category to participate in international competitions.

