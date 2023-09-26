UEFA permits participation of Russian youth teams in international competitions

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has decided to allow Russian teams in the U17 age category to participate in international competitions. The decision was made at the Executive Committee meeting held in Limassol, Cyprus on 26 September.

Quote: "UEFA was the first sports body to react to the war in Ukraine and took decisive action in February 2022 – suspending all Russian teams from its competitions, removing events scheduled in Russia like the UEFA Champions League final in Saint Petersburg and the UEFA Super Cup in Kazan, and cancelling its sponsorship contract with Gazprom.

However, UEFA is also aware that children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults and is firmly convinced that football should never give up sending messages of peace and hope. It is particularly aggrieving that, due to the enduring conflict, a generation of minors is deprived of its right to compete in international football."

Details: For these reasons, the UEFA Executive Committee has decided that Russian youth players will be allowed to compete again during this season. All matches of Russian teams are to be held without the country's flag, anthem, national uniform and not on the territory of Russia.

At the same time, the Committee condemned Russia's war in Ukraine and confirmed that the suspension of all other Russian teams (clubs and national teams) will continue until the end of the war.

On 25 January 2023, UEFA deprived Russia of the right to host the match for the 2023 UEFA Super Cup.

