All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UEFA permits participation of Russian youth teams in international competitions

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 26 September 2023, 20:24
UEFA permits participation of Russian youth teams in international competitions
STOCK IMAGE: GETTY IMAGES

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has decided to allow Russian teams in the U17 age category to participate in international competitions. The decision was made at the Executive Committee meeting held in Limassol, Cyprus on 26 September.

Source: UEFA press service 

Quote: "UEFA was the first sports body to react to the war in Ukraine and took decisive action in February 2022 – suspending all Russian teams from its competitions, removing events scheduled in Russia like the UEFA Champions League final in Saint Petersburg and the UEFA Super Cup in Kazan, and cancelling its sponsorship contract with Gazprom.

Advertisement:

However, UEFA is also aware that children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults and is firmly convinced that football should never give up sending messages of peace and hope. It is particularly aggrieving that, due to the enduring conflict, a generation of minors is deprived of its right to compete in international football."

Details: For these reasons, the UEFA Executive Committee has decided that Russian youth players will be allowed to compete again during this season. All matches of Russian teams are to be held without the country's flag, anthem, national uniform and not on the territory of Russia.

At the same time, the Committee condemned Russia's war in Ukraine and confirmed that the suspension of all other Russian teams (clubs and national teams) will continue until the end of the war.

Background:

  • On 25 January 2023, UEFA deprived Russia of the right to host the match for the 2023 UEFA Super Cup.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
All News
Advertisement: