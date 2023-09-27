All Sections
German prosecutor's office investigates Russian military crime in Hostomel

Wednesday, 27 September 2023, 13:09

The Federal Prosecutor's Office of Germany is investigating a possible war crime committed by the Russian military in Hostomel, Kyiv Oblast, where a German citizen was injured.

Source: German media including Tagesschau, as European Pravda reports

At the request of the dpa agency, the spokeswoman for the Prosecutor's Office confirmed that the department was indeed investigating the incident in Hostomel, which occurred in the first month of the full-scale war. The prosecutor's office launched the investigation in mid-July.

The case is about Russian troops firing at civilians, thus injuring them. Among the victims of this incident is a person with German citizenship.

"There is an initial suspicion of war crimes. We are in close contact with Ukrainian law enforcement agencies to establish the circumstances," the spokesperson commented. 

The German Federal Public Prosecutor's Office has previously initiated so-called structural investigations into war crimes in Ukraine committed since March 2022 in order to collect as much evidence as possible without focusing on specific suspects.

Background: The International Criminal Court's field office was opened in Ukraine in mid-September.

