Russians construct fortified area north of Tokmak

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 27 September 2023, 16:16
The Russian forces have constructed a new fortified area north of the occupied city of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. 

Source: Ivan Fedorov, mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram

Details: "Russians continue to construct fortifications in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Feeling constant pressure from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian army is erecting new fortifications in the rear and around the temporarily occupied settlements of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. 

A fortification now stands north of Tokmak, constructed on both sides of the highway which leads to Robotyne, recently de-occupied by the Armed Forces of Ukraine." 

Details: Fedorov added that the Russians are now consolidating concrete trucks on the border between Donetsk and Zaporizhzha oblasts in order to construct new fortifications. 

