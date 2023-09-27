All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians construct fortified area north of Tokmak

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 27 September 2023, 16:16
Russians construct fortified area north of Tokmak
Screenshot

The Russian forces have constructed a new fortified area north of the occupied city of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. 

Source: Ivan Fedorov, mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram

Details: "Russians continue to construct fortifications in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Feeling constant pressure from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian army is erecting new fortifications in the rear and around the temporarily occupied settlements of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. 

Advertisement:

A fortification now stands north of Tokmak, constructed on both sides of the highway which leads to Robotyne, recently de-occupied by the Armed Forces of Ukraine." 

Details: Fedorov added that the Russians are now consolidating concrete trucks on the border between Donetsk and Zaporizhzha oblasts in order to construct new fortifications. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

Putin says there were hand grenade pieces in bodies on Prigozhin's plane

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: