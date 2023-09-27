All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


NATO Secretary General does not think Putin's war objectives changed

European PravdaWednesday, 27 September 2023, 18:54

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the steady progress of the Ukrainian counteroffensive but noted that Russia's goals in the war against Ukraine have not changed.

Source: Stoltenberg, after a meeting with Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa

Quote: "The Secretary General hailed the steady progress made by Ukraine’s counteroffensive, in which Ukrainian forces have pressed past Russia’s first line of defence and are now inflicting heavy damage on Russia’s Black Sea fleet."

Advertisement:

Details: However, Stoltenberg pointed out that "we see no sign that Putin's objectives have changed" and reiterated that Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine remains the greatest threat to our security in decades.

Considering all this, he welcomed the significant contributions by NATO Allies that are strengthening Ukraine's ability to push back Russian forces, including the arrival of the first US Abrams tanks in Ukraine.

Background: On 25 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the first Abrams tanks from the United States had arrived in Ukraine.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The M1 Abrams will be among other tanks in Ukraine's arsenal that it can use to advance and eventually liberate Russian-held territory in the eastern and southern oblasts.

One of the latest aid packages from the United States includes depleted uranium munitions for the Abrams.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

EU cannot replace US aid for Ukraine – Borrell

Third Peace Formula meeting may be held in October in Istanbul

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
21:50
Europol joins international team investigating Russian war crimes in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: