NATO Secretary General does not think Putin's war objectives changed

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the steady progress of the Ukrainian counteroffensive but noted that Russia's goals in the war against Ukraine have not changed.

Source: Stoltenberg, after a meeting with Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa

Quote: "The Secretary General hailed the steady progress made by Ukraine’s counteroffensive, in which Ukrainian forces have pressed past Russia’s first line of defence and are now inflicting heavy damage on Russia’s Black Sea fleet."

Details: However, Stoltenberg pointed out that "we see no sign that Putin's objectives have changed" and reiterated that Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine remains the greatest threat to our security in decades.

Considering all this, he welcomed the significant contributions by NATO Allies that are strengthening Ukraine's ability to push back Russian forces, including the arrival of the first US Abrams tanks in Ukraine.

Background: On 25 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the first Abrams tanks from the United States had arrived in Ukraine.

The M1 Abrams will be among other tanks in Ukraine's arsenal that it can use to advance and eventually liberate Russian-held territory in the eastern and southern oblasts.

One of the latest aid packages from the United States includes depleted uranium munitions for the Abrams.

