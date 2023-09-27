Russia hits businesses in Kherson when rescue workers were extinguishing fire

Russia attacked facilities belonging to two businesses in Kherson when rescue workers arrived on scene to put out a fire. Photo: State Emergency Service

The Russian army targeted two businesses in Kherson on the evening of 27 September. When Ukrainian rescue workers were extinguishing the fire, the Russians attacked again.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: Rescue workers began to extinguish the fire, but the Russian forces attacked once again. The emergency workers were forced to resume extinguishing the fire several times after the attacks subsided.

PHOTO: State Emergency Service

