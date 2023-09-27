All Sections
Bucharest announces joint meeting of Romanian and Ukrainian governments

European PravdaWednesday, 27 September 2023, 22:57
Bucharest announces joint meeting of Romanian and Ukrainian governments
Photo: Getty Images

Marcel Ciolacu, Prime Minister of Romania, plans to visit Kyiv in October, where he will take part in a joint meeting of the Ukrainian and Romanian governments. 

Source: Ciolacu in an interview with Digi24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Romanian Prime Minister announced that next month he would "go to Kyiv with several ministers to work through as many areas of cooperation as possible that we have with Ukraine".

Among other things, he states that Ukraine will announce a refusal to use the concept of "Moldovan language", which Bucharest has repeatedly requested.

Ciolacu also mentioned the discussion of the import of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Quote: "We are in an honest dialogue with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, and we have found the best solutions so as not to influence farmers and so that Ukraine can transport its grain," he said.

In the same interview, the Romanian Prime Minister explained why Bucharest did not respond to the grain crisis, following the example of Poland, which imposed a unilateral ban on the import of some Ukrainian agricultural products.

