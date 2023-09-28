NATO has framework contracts for ammunition worth €2.4 billion, including for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has announced €2.4 billion worth of framework contracts for ammunition production, both for Ukraine and for replenishing NATO member countries’ stockpiles.

Source: Stoltenberg during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stoltenberg noted that last year NATO understood that they need to replenish ammunition stocks.

Advertisement:

Stoltenberg also mentioned the meeting with the defence industry’s representatives in June.

Quote: "There is no defence without industry. Now I can confirm that NATO has framework contracts for the production of basic ammunition worth €2.4 billion, including €1 billion in already signed contracts. These are 155-mm artillery ammunition, anti-tank weapons, and ammunition for main battle tanks."

More details: Stoltenberg said the Defence Industries Forum, which will be held tomorrow, on 29 September, in Kyiv, can become an additional opportunity in the increasing production context.

Stoltenberg also mentioned the NATO-Industry Forum in Stockholm next week as an additional opportunity.

Quote: "We need firm contracts. Because then there will be investments and establishment of production."

Background:

Julianne Smith, the US Ambassador to NATO, said NATO intends to increase its production of ammunition for Ukraine and the member countries of the Alliance which have supplied a significant portion of their weapons to Kyiv.

Before that, Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, said that the EU would fulfil its promise to supply Ukraine with one million rounds of ammunition by 2024.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





