All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


NATO has framework contracts for ammunition worth €2.4 billion, including for Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 28 September 2023, 14:52
NATO has framework contracts for ammunition worth €2.4 billion, including for Ukraine
NATO SECRETARY GENERAL JENS STOLTENBERG.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has announced €2.4 billion worth of framework contracts for ammunition production, both for Ukraine and for replenishing NATO member countries’ stockpiles.

Source: Stoltenberg during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stoltenberg noted that last year NATO understood that they need to replenish ammunition stocks.

Advertisement:

Stoltenberg also mentioned the meeting with the defence industry’s representatives in June.

Quote: "There is no defence without industry. Now I can confirm that NATO has framework contracts for the production of basic ammunition worth €2.4 billion, including €1 billion in already signed contracts. These are 155-mm artillery ammunition, anti-tank weapons, and ammunition for main battle tanks."

More details: Stoltenberg said the Defence Industries Forum, which will be held tomorrow, on 29 September, in Kyiv, can become an additional opportunity in the increasing production context.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Stoltenberg also mentioned the NATO-Industry Forum in Stockholm next week as an additional opportunity.

Quote: "We need firm contracts. Because then there will be investments and establishment of production."

Background:

  • Julianne Smith, the US Ambassador to NATO, said NATO intends to increase its production of ammunition for Ukraine and the member countries of the Alliance which have supplied a significant portion of their weapons to Kyiv.
  • Before that, Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, said that the EU would fulfil its promise to supply Ukraine with one million rounds of ammunition by 2024.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

EU cannot replace US aid for Ukraine – Borrell

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: