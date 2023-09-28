NATO to produce more weapons for Ukraine – US ambassador

NATO intends to increase its production of ammunition for Ukraine and the member countries of the Alliance which have supplied a significant portion of their weapons to Kyiv, Julianne Smith, the US Ambassador to NATO, has said.

Source: European Pravda, citing Voice of America

Details: Smith, during the virtual Winning the War, Winning the Peace forum organised by the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), reported that some weapons and ammunition are in short supply because of the hostilities, as the NATO allies have provided Ukraine with everything they could.

Advertisement:

Quote from Smith: "So NATO has also started some really interesting work through what we call the Defence Production Action Plan, to focus on things like increasing production, focussing on munitions shortages, both for the Ukrainians but also for some NATO allies because of all the 155s they’ve given to Ukraine, they now find themselves with some shortages."

Details: The US ambassador emphasised that the Alliance is working on strengthening ties with the private sector to try to speed up the production lines of defence products.

"The question at the table here at NATO frequently is what more can we do for our friends in Ukraine. So we share a commitment to support Ukraine. We understand what’s at stake. Ukraine isn’t just defending its territory, Ukraine is defending the values that we are all here to protect," she said.

Smith added that none of the allies have proposed that aid to Ukraine be reduced, and that support by all 31 NATO members for Ukraine is "ironclad and not fading".

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that Estonia will become a participant in Germany's framework agreement for the supply of ammunition to Ukraine.

Before that, Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, said that the EU would fulfil its promise to supply Ukraine with one million rounds of ammunition by 2024.

A plan to expand the production of ammunition and missiles came into effect in the EU in July due to the need to replenish its stocks.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!