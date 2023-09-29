All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US House of Representatives approves allocation of US$300 million to Ukraine

European PravdaFriday, 29 September 2023, 08:16

The US House of Representatives voted to allocate US$300 million to support Ukraine late in the evening of Thursday, 28 September.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Politico. 

These funds were removed from the draft US defence budget and voted for separately.

Advertisement:

 In addition, the House of Representatives passed a US$826 billion defence spending bill.

Although both bills were approved, Democrats fear that the allocation of aid to Ukraine in a separate bill will be presented by Russian propaganda as an abandonment of Ukraine. 

"The Russians are good at propaganda. It will be played as America backing off of its commitment for Ukraine," said Adam Smith, a House Armed Services Committee member. 

Yesterday, it became known that Republicans in the US House of Representatives decided to withdraw US$300 million of aid to Ukraine from the defence spending bill and vote on it separately, despite Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s promises not to do so. 

The US$300 million in question is unrelated to the US$24 billion in additional funding for Ukraine and related costs that the White House requested in August - which was similarly opposed by far-right Republicans. 

Against this background, the US Senate approved an alternative draft short-term budget resolution, where, among other things, more than US$6.1 billion is provided for additional aid to Ukraine, including US$4.5 billion for defence spending and more than US$1.6 billion for economic support. 

However, Kevin McCarthy has already stated that there will be no votes in the House to support the Senate budget proposal.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: