Pentagon does not yet know if Russian Black Sea Fleet commander is alive
Friday, 29 September 2023, 08:32
The US Department of Defense is not yet ready to confirm or deny rumours about the Russian Black Sea Fleet commander’s death after a Ukrainian attack on the Russian headquarters in Sevastopol.
Source: European Pravda with reference to Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary
Quote: "I cannot confirm the reports at this time. I've seen the reports [that commander Sokolov was killed in the Ukrainian strike on 22 September – ed.] but can't confirm anything."
Background:
- Rumours appeared soon after the attack on the headquarters in Sevastopol that the Russian Black Sea Fleet commander was among those killed.
- On 25 September, Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) reported that 34 Russian officers were killed in the attack, including the Russian Black Sea Fleet commander.
- After that, Russia posted a video of an online meeting allegedly with Sokolov's participation, and a video where the commander was giving his comments, but the date when the video was recorded is unknown. After the release of these videos, the SOF said they would check the information about Sokolov’s death.
- Rustem Umierov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence, has neither confirmed nor denied the news of the death of the commander.
