Pentagon does not yet know if Russian Black Sea Fleet commander is alive

The US Department of Defense is not yet ready to confirm or deny rumours about the Russian Black Sea Fleet commander’s death after a Ukrainian attack on the Russian headquarters in Sevastopol.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary

Quote: "I cannot confirm the reports at this time. I've seen the reports [that commander Sokolov was killed in the Ukrainian strike on 22 September – ed.] but can't confirm anything."

