Pentagon does not yet know if Russian Black Sea Fleet commander is alive

Iryna BalachukFriday, 29 September 2023, 08:32
Pentagon does not yet know if Russian Black Sea Fleet commander is alive
VIKTOR SOKOLOV, COMMANDER OF THE RUSSIAN BLACK SEA FLEET. PHOTO: RG.RU

The US Department of Defense is not yet ready to confirm or deny rumours about the Russian Black Sea Fleet commander’s death after a Ukrainian attack on the Russian headquarters in Sevastopol.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary 

Quote: "I cannot confirm the reports at this time. I've seen the reports [that commander Sokolov was killed in the Ukrainian strike on 22 September – ed.] but can't confirm anything."

Background:

