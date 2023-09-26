Russian Defence Ministry posts photo of supposedly alive Black Sea Fleet commander

The Ministry of Defence of Russia has posted an image of Viktor Sokolov, the Black Sea Fleet commander, at a meeting. Earlier, the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces declared that they had killed him.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry; TASS, citing Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, at a briefing

Details: Russian media reported at around 13:15 that Peskov told reporters that he "does not have information about the alleged death of Black Sea Fleet Commander Sokolov".

Five minutes later, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation posted several photos from a military meeting, one of which shows the image of Sokolov on the screen.

Later, the Russian Defence Ministry also posted a video recording of the meeting. In it, Sokolov looks completely motionless on the screen, even when after a 5-second splice (04:26-04:31) he suddenly has glasses.

04:26 RUSSIA’S DEFENCE MINISTRY

04:31

Background:

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 34 officers were killed, including the commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, as a result of the attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in occupied Sevastopol.

