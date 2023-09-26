All Sections
Russian Defence Ministry posts photo of supposedly alive Black Sea Fleet commander

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 26 September 2023, 14:49
Russian Defence Ministry posts photo of supposedly alive Black Sea Fleet commander
Viktor Sokolov. Screenshot: video of RUSSIA’S DEFENCE MINISTRY

The Ministry of Defence of Russia has posted an image of Viktor Sokolov, the Black Sea Fleet commander, at a meeting. Earlier, the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces declared that they had killed him.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry; TASS, citing Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, at a briefing

Details: Russian media reported at around 13:15 that Peskov told reporters that he "does not have information about the alleged death of Black Sea Fleet Commander Sokolov".

Advertisement:

Five minutes later, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation posted several photos from a military meeting, one of which shows the image of Sokolov on the screen.

Later, the Russian Defence Ministry also posted a video recording of the meeting. In it, Sokolov looks completely motionless on the screen, even when after a 5-second splice (04:26-04:31) he suddenly has glasses.

04:26
04:26
RUSSIA’S DEFENCE MINISTRY
04:31
04:31

Background:

  • The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 34 officers were killed, including the commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, as a result of the attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in occupied Sevastopol.

