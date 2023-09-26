All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Minister on Russian Black Sea Fleet commander: "If he's dead, it's good news"

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 26 September 2023, 22:58
Ukraine's Defence Minister on Russian Black Sea Fleet commander: If he's dead, it's good news
Viktor Sokolov, Commander of the Black Sea Fleet. Photo: Russian media

Rustem Umierov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence, has neither confirmed nor denied news of the death of the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in a recent missile attack.

Source: Umierov in an interview with CNN

Quote: "First of all, he is in our temporarily occupied territories. He should not be there at all. So if he’s dead, it’s good news for everybody, that we are continuing to de-occupy our territory."

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • On 25 September, Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that a successful operation had resulted in a missile strike on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol on 22 September.
  • On 26 September, the Russian Ministry of Defence released an image of Viktor Sokolov, Commander of the Black Sea Fleet, supposedly present at a meeting.
  • Special Operations Forces said they are currently collecting data and clarifying information on the possible death of Commander Sokolov.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!



Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

Putin says there were hand grenade pieces in bodies on Prigozhin's plane

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: