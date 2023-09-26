All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Minister on Russian Black Sea Fleet commander: "If he's dead, it's good news"

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 26 September 2023, 22:58
Ukraine's Defence Minister on Russian Black Sea Fleet commander: If he's dead, it's good news
Viktor Sokolov, Commander of the Black Sea Fleet. Photo: Russian media

Rustem Umierov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence, has neither confirmed nor denied news of the death of the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in a recent missile attack.

Source: Umierov in an interview with CNN

Quote: "First of all, he is in our temporarily occupied territories. He should not be there at all. So if he’s dead, it’s good news for everybody, that we are continuing to de-occupy our territory."

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • On 25 September, Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that a successful operation had resulted in a missile strike on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol on 22 September.
  • On 26 September, the Russian Ministry of Defence released an image of Viktor Sokolov, Commander of the Black Sea Fleet, supposedly present at a meeting.
  • Special Operations Forces said they are currently collecting data and clarifying information on the possible death of Commander Sokolov.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
All News
Advertisement: