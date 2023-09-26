Ukraine's Defence Minister on Russian Black Sea Fleet commander: "If he's dead, it's good news"

Rustem Umierov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence, has neither confirmed nor denied news of the death of the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in a recent missile attack.

Source: Umierov in an interview with CNN

Quote: "First of all, he is in our temporarily occupied territories. He should not be there at all. So if he’s dead, it’s good news for everybody, that we are continuing to de-occupy our territory."

Advertisement:

Background:

On 25 September, Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that a successful operation had resulted in a missile strike on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol on 22 September.

On 26 September, the Russian Ministry of Defence released an image of Viktor Sokolov, Commander of the Black Sea Fleet, supposedly present at a meeting.

Special Operations Forces said they are currently collecting data and clarifying information on the possible death of Commander Sokolov.

