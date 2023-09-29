All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 29 September 2023, 11:37
Zelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims
PHOTO: THE FEDERATION OF JEWISH COMMUNITIES OF UKRAINE

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has taken part in a memorial ceremony for the victims of the Babyn Yar tragedy, when the Nazis shot thousands of Jews in 1941-1943.

Source: The Federation of Jewish communities of Ukraine

Quote: "The tragedy at Babyn Yar during World War II became a worldwide symbol of the Holocaust. On September 29, 1941, the Nazis began mass executions of the Jewish population of Kyiv in the tract.  More than 22 thousand people were shot that day. The conveyor belt of death did not stop there, and by mid-October the number of victims exceeded 50 thousand.

Advertisement:

At the request of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this time the ceremony was limited to a precise number of participants.  Rabbis from Kyiv, Berdychiv, Zhytomyr, Bila Tserkva, and Cherkasy were present, headed by Rabbi Raphael Rutman, Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine."

 
Photo: The Federation of Jewish communities of Ukraine
 
Photo: The Federation of Jewish communities of Ukraine

Details: During the speech, Zelenskyy noted that Judaism in Ukraine today is flourishing and developing without any discrimination. He extended his greetings to the Jewish community who will be celebrating the Sukkot holiday tonight.

Background:

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

  • In 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew a comparison between the actions of the Russian aggressor and the fascist invaders.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

EU cannot replace US aid for Ukraine – Borrell

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: