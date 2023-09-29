All Sections
Zelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 29 September 2023, 11:37
PHOTO: THE FEDERATION OF JEWISH COMMUNITIES OF UKRAINE

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has taken part in a memorial ceremony for the victims of the Babyn Yar tragedy, when the Nazis shot thousands of Jews in 1941-1943.

Source: The Federation of Jewish communities of Ukraine

Quote: "The tragedy at Babyn Yar during World War II became a worldwide symbol of the Holocaust. On September 29, 1941, the Nazis began mass executions of the Jewish population of Kyiv in the tract.  More than 22 thousand people were shot that day. The conveyor belt of death did not stop there, and by mid-October the number of victims exceeded 50 thousand.

At the request of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this time the ceremony was limited to a precise number of participants.  Rabbis from Kyiv, Berdychiv, Zhytomyr, Bila Tserkva, and Cherkasy were present, headed by Rabbi Raphael Rutman, Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine."

 
Photo: The Federation of Jewish communities of Ukraine
 
Photo: The Federation of Jewish communities of Ukraine

Details: During the speech, Zelenskyy noted that Judaism in Ukraine today is flourishing and developing without any discrimination. He extended his greetings to the Jewish community who will be celebrating the Sukkot holiday tonight.

Background:

  • In 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew a comparison between the actions of the Russian aggressor and the fascist invaders.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

