Zelensky: After 80 years bomb falls on Babyn Yar again, and the world remains silent

VALENTINA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, MARCH 1, 2022, 18:50

President Vladimir Zelensky drew parallels between the actions of the Russian aggressor and the fascist invaders.

Source: Zelensky via Twitter

Quote: "Why repeat ‘Never Again’ 80 years later, when, after a bomb falls, on Babyn Yar, the world remains silent? 5 more lives are lost. History repeats itself ..."

Reminder: Russian rockets hit the Kyiv TV tower located nearby.