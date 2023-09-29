All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 29 September 2023, 14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
Photo: Getty Images

James Cleverly, the UK Foreign Secretary, has announced further sanctions over Russia's sham elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing the UK Foreign Office

Details: Eleven more individuals will be added to the UK sanctions list in response to Russia's attempts to use sham "elections" to legitimise its illegal control over the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts and Crimea, which are part of Ukraine's sovereign territory.

Advertisement:

As explained by the UK Foreign Office, the list includes organisations and Russian officials who have directly acted to undermine Ukraine and threaten its territorial integrity.

These include: Russia's Central Election Commission (CEC), the state body that organised this month's sham "elections" and last year's sham "referendums" in the illegally temporarily controlled parts of Ukraine; Natalya Budarina, CEC Secretary, one of the highest-ranking officials in the CEC; Andrei Aleksyenko, Russian proxy "head" of the sham Kherson Oblast Administration; and Marina Zakharova, Russian proxy of the sham election commission in Kherson.

"Russia’s sham elections are a transparent, futile attempt to legitimise its illegal control of sovereign Ukrainian territory. You can’t hold ‘elections’ in someone else’s country.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The UK will never recognise Russia’s claims to Ukrainian territory - Crimea, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson are Ukraine," Cleverly stated.

This latest package of sanctions comes on the eve of a new commemorative day in Russia, declared by Russian President Putin to mark the anniversary of the annexations of Ukrainian territories, despite the fact that Russia has no legal basis for any territorial claims, the UK Foreign Office said.

The UK governmental body also emphasised that the residents of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts overwhelmingly voted for Ukraine's independence in 1991, and their ongoing resistance to Russian aggression proves their determination to remain part of an independent and sovereign Ukraine.

"These latest sanctions serve as a stark reminder of the cost of such a flagrant assault on sovereignty, democracy and equality," the message stated.

Background: 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

EU cannot replace US aid for Ukraine – Borrell

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: