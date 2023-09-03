Another group of Shahed drones moves towards south of Odesa – Air Force

The Russians have launched another group of Shahed 136 kamikaze drones towards the south of Odesa Oblast.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "The threat remains! Another group of Shahed drones is moving towards the south of Odesa Oblast!"

Background: Before this, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the Russians had launched several groups of assault drones from occupied Crimea and Russian territory towards Ukraine's southern oblasts.

