Russians launch several groups of assault drones towards Ukraine

The Russians have launched several groups of assault drones from the occupied Crimea and the territory of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine's southern oblasts.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "We recorded a launch of several groups of enemy assault UAVs from the area of Chuda training ground (Crimea) and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia) towards the southern oblasts [of Ukraine].

Possible announcement of air-raid warnings in the areas targeted by assault UAVs. In case of an air-raid warning, go to a shelter!"

Details: Before that, at 22:55, the Air Force reported a threat of strike UAVs deployment in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

