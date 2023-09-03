Ukraine negotiates with EU countries on extradition of top fugitive corrupt officials – Ministry of Justice

The Ministry of Justice is working on the extradition of corrupt officials who fled Ukraine for European countries, mostly top officials.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine citing Denys Maliuska, Ukraine’s Minister of Justice, during the national 24/7 newscast

Quote from Maliuska: "In European countries, where most of our top criminals are located, ... their courts are very careful about extradition issues, particularly because we have a war going on. And their lawyers – certainly former officials or top corrupt officials have good lawyers – emphasise that it will be extremely dangerous to hand over such people to Ukraine. Therefore, unfortunately, our foreign partners are refusing extradition in most cases for the time being. But we believe that this phenomenon, at least concerning top corrupt officials, is temporary."

Details: At the same time, Maliuska said that this "will not happen on a huge scale tomorrow." "Those who stole the most will go first. We will try to get them first. And the medium-sized fish and other such types will follow," Maliuska said.

"The indicators will certainly improve after we adapt and adjust our system of receiving extradited citizens during the war," Maliuska concluded.

