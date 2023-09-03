All Sections
Oil depot on fire in Russian St Petersburg

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 3 September 2023, 11:50
Oil depot on fire in Russian St Petersburg
PHOTO: OSTOROZHNO, NOVOSTI

On Sunday, 3 September, a big fire broke out at an oil depot in Krasnogvardeysky District, St Petersburg, Russia.

Source: Ostorozhno, novosti (Careful, News); Readovka

Details: Local residents reported that they heard sounds of explosions at the Ruchii (Streamlets) oil depot, located near the railway station.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations claimed that a fuel tank was the source of the fire.

A smoke column is visible above the city.

Eyewitnesses reported that gas cylinders and fuel were allegedly stored at the place of the fire.

There is no information about casualties.

