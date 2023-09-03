All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Oil depot on fire in Russian St Petersburg

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 3 September 2023, 11:50
Oil depot on fire in Russian St Petersburg
PHOTO: OSTOROZHNO, NOVOSTI

On Sunday, 3 September, a big fire broke out at an oil depot in Krasnogvardeysky District, St Petersburg, Russia.

Source: Ostorozhno, novosti (Careful, News); Readovka

Details: Local residents reported that they heard sounds of explosions at the Ruchii (Streamlets) oil depot, located near the railway station.

Advertisement:

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations claimed that a fuel tank was the source of the fire.

A smoke column is visible above the city.

Eyewitnesses reported that gas cylinders and fuel were allegedly stored at the place of the fire.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

There is no information about casualties.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone

Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne

Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border

Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses

Brazilian president says Putin won't be arrested at G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro

Russians attack Ukraine with newly-made weapons

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:12
photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone
19:50
Macron: The G20 Declaration is not a diplomatic victory for Russia
19:26
Ukraine's forces drive Russians out of their positions near Klishchiivka and Robotyne – General Staff
19:12
Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne
18:58
Powerful explosion heard in Melitopol – Mayor
18:47
Biden may soon authorise supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine – Financial Times
18:39
Russian forces hit Kherson: woman injured
17:59
Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border
16:53
photo"Tailed border guard": How Chita the shepherd dog helps on duty
16:43
Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses
All News
Advertisement: