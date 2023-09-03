From working in Italy to fighting in Ukraine. Story of Ukrainian National Guard's 55-year-old frontline driver

Yurii Frevlyk, 55, is a soldier from the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU). He is currently a frontline driver in Serebrianka Forest in Luhansk Oblast, one of the most challenging fronts.

The NGU presented his story of fighting Russian occupying forces.

Yurii spent almost half of his life in Italy. However, he left for Ukraine in the first days after Russia's full-scale invasion.

"As a former warrant officer of the Border Guard, I could not stay in Italy. I had been working there for the last 22 years. So, I resigned, and on 3 March 2022, I was already in Ukraine. I am a citizen of Ukraine, and I wanted to help my homeland," says the soldier.

Yurii was made a driver in Ukraine. His task is to deliver ammunition and soldiers to their positions on time. This applies to any circumstances and conditions. Yurii performs his functions in an off-road vehicle.

"The vehicle is all-wheel drive and has increased off-road capability, so we perform tasks in tough conditions. We leave for positions in the Serebrianka Forest. We lead tanks to their positions day and night. The roads are in poor condition, they’re forest roads. The paths are so rough that there is no bumper on the vehicle anymore because it was torn off. There are pits up to a metre deep, water, you can't see anything," says Yurii.

He adds that sometimes they also bring in food along with reconnaissance troops and bomb disposal experts or look for new positions for tanks and self-propelled artillery (SPAs).

The soldier came under fire more than once while performing his tasks. But he managed to survive even in the most extreme situations.

"Sometimes, we come under fire. Once the attack starts, we have to leave as soon as possible. I step on the gas and look ahead. We call it ‘let's bounce’. The forest is under fire completely. There is less fire if you go to the positions of the SPA systems. For example, yesterday we got targeted, but we made it out alive, thank God," says the NGU soldier.

Yurii says they are easy to see for the Russians, and so the invaders open fire.

These days, the unit calls Yurii "grandpa". But he's OK with it.

"Why not? The beard is all grey, meaning I'm a grandfather," Yurii jokes.

