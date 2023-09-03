All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Hungarian official speaks of "security guarantees" for Russia and hindering Ukraine's ascension to NATO

European PravdaSunday, 3 September 2023, 15:54
Hungarian official speaks of security guarantees for Russia and hindering Ukraine's ascension to NATO
Gulyás Gergely. Photo from his Facebook

Gergely Gulyás, head of the administration of the Prime Minister of Hungary, announced the need to provide Russia with some kind of "security guarantees" from Western powers.

Source: Gulyás said this during a speech to students of the summer university in Vajta, reports European Pravda with reference to Hirado

Details: The representative of the office of Viktor Orbán also spouted out a number of remarks similar to Russian propaganda in their spirit, noting in particular that Ukraine allegedly "has no real chance" of taking back the territories occupied by Russia.

Advertisement:

Nor does Gulyás see Russia as a threat to Central Europe, as its army "did not achieve rapid and breakthrough results" during the invasion of Ukraine.

He also stated the need for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, which, in his opinion, should take place with the participation of the United States.

According to the Hungarian official, to achieve lasting peace, "the Western world, which supports Ukraine, must provide security guarantees to Russia, but not NATO membership for Ukrainians."

In addition, Gulyás said that in order to achieve a so-called "peace" in the future, the world needs to deploy a peacekeeping contingent and make a number of such decisions.

This is not the first time that representatives of the Hungarian authorities have made statements in the spirit of Russian propaganda. In particular, recently, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that the historical possibility of Ukraine joining NATO has been lost and it is necessary to forget about Kyiv's accession to the Alliance.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: