Russians attack Kherson and oblast: 1 killed and 4 injured

One person has been killed and four more have been injured as a result of the Russian bombardment of Kherson Oblast on the evening of Sunday, 3 September.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers fired on residential buildings in Bilozerka at around 18:00. A family came under enemy fire.

Unfortunately, a 35-year-old man was killed on the spot. His 36-year-old wife and 9-year-old daughter were injured and hospitalised. A 37-year-old local resident also sustained facial injuries."

Details: Prokudin reported that the Russians also struck the Korabel neighbourhood in Kherson. A 77-year-old Kherson resident was taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds to his forearm.

