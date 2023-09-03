Drone attack reported in Kursk Oblast: fire breaks out

Roman Starovoyt, governor of Kursk Oblast, Russia, has reported a fire in a "non-residential building" as a result of an attack by Ukrainian drones on the city of Kurchatov.

Source: Starovoyt on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of a Ukrainian drone attack, a non-residential building caught fire in the city of Kurchatov. Firefighters extinguished it. There were no casualties, and law enforcement agencies are working at the scene."

Details: Starovoyt also reported three strikes during the bombardment by Ukraine of the village of Tyotkino, Glushkovsky district.

In addition, Starovoyt wrote that two Ukrainian UAVs were shot down in the border areas of the region: near the village of Kozino, Rylsky district, and near the village of Gornal, Sudzhansky district.

