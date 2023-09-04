Ukrainian troops liberated 3 square kilometres near Bakhmut over past week

Hanna Maliar, Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister, has reported that Ukrainian troops liberated three square kilometres on the Bakhmut front last week and added that they are continuing their offensive near the settlements of Novodanylivka and Novoprokopivka.

Source: Maliar during a broadcast by the Military Media Center

Details: Maliar noted that the battles are taking place on the southern and northern flanks of the city of Bakhmut, "Last week, the situation near the settlements of Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka and Ozarianivka was very hot."

Maliar said three square kilometres of the territory had been liberated there during the past week.

In total, 47 square kilometres have been liberated on the Bakhmut front since the beginning of the Ukrainian offensive actions.

In addition, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are making gains on the southern front.

Offensive actions by Ukrainian troops on the Melitopol front are ongoing.

Maliar said Ukrainian forces have made gains during their offensive actions on the Novodanylivka-Novoprokopivka front over the past few days and that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are consolidating their positions there.

