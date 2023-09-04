All Sections
Entrepreneurship is on the rise in Ukraine despite war

"Economichna Pravda"Monday, 4 September 2023, 10:45

290,910 individual entrepreneurs have stopped operating in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, but the number of small and medium-sized businesses is growing and even breaking "pre-war" records.

Source: Opendatabot, an open data platform

Reportedly, 2,052,326 individual entrepreneurs are active in Ukraine as of the beginning of autumn 2023.

For example, 31,477 individual entrepreneurs were registered in June – a record number over the past three years. On average, about 25,000 new cases are registered per month.

However, on average, about 17,000 businesses are closed per month.

 
How the number of individual entrepreneurs in regions has changed. April 2022 – August 2023
INFOGRAPHIC: OPENDATABOT

In general, the largest difference between the opening and closing of new sole proprietorships was recorded in frontline regions and those where hostilities were or are being conducted from April 2022 to September 2023. So:

  • Donetsk Oblast lost 8,200 thousand entrepreneurs
  • Kharkiv Oblast  – 7,100
  • Kherson Oblast  – 4,500
  • Luhansk Oblast – 3,700
  • Zaporizhzhia – more than 2,000 sole proprietors.

Quote: "On the other hand, more new businesses are opened than closed during the corresponding period in some regions. Thus, the largest increase was recorded in Kyiv, with more than 12,900 and Lviv Oblast saw an increase of 12,300 entrepreneurs. The three regions where the number of entrepreneurs increased include Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, with more than 8,600 sole proprietorships," the message says.

Background:

  • Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainians have registered 29,400 businesses in Poland, including 14,000 this year, representing 67% of all new foreign businesses.

Advertisement: