All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian defenders advance near Robotyne and Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Iryna BalachukThursday, 7 September 2023, 09:01
Ukrainian defenders advance near Robotyne and Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS. PHOTO: VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY ON TELEGRAM

Ukraine’s defence forces have gained success in the areas south of the village of Robotyne and west of the village of Verbove on the Melitopol front.

Source: Andrii Kovalov, Spokesman for the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, speaking during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The Defence Forces continue to conduct offensive actions on the Bakhmut and Melitopol fronts. On the Melitopol front, they have gained success in the areas south of Robotyne and west of Verbove, where they are consolidating their positions."

Advertisement:

Details: On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s Armed Forces continue to advance south of the city of Bakhmut and are also consolidating their positions.

Kovalov said Ukrainian defenders are also continuing to hold back the advance of Russian troops on the Avdiivka, Marinka, Lyman and Bakhmut fronts.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: