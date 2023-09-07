Ukrainian defenders advance near Robotyne and Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Ukraine’s defence forces have gained success in the areas south of the village of Robotyne and west of the village of Verbove on the Melitopol front.

Source: Andrii Kovalov, Spokesman for the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, speaking during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The Defence Forces continue to conduct offensive actions on the Bakhmut and Melitopol fronts. On the Melitopol front, they have gained success in the areas south of Robotyne and west of Verbove, where they are consolidating their positions."

Details: On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s Armed Forces continue to advance south of the city of Bakhmut and are also consolidating their positions.

Kovalov said Ukrainian defenders are also continuing to hold back the advance of Russian troops on the Avdiivka, Marinka, Lyman and Bakhmut fronts.

