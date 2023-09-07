All Sections
Russians attack Kherson and oblast on Thursday morning: 1 killed, 2 injured

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 7 September 2023, 13:20
Stock photo. Source: screenshot from video of anonymous Telegram channels

In the morning, Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast, killing a man and wounding two people. The Russians also attacked the centre of the city of Kherson.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram; press service of Kherson Oblast Military Administration 

Quote from Mrochko: "Today, at about 07:00, Russian troops attacked Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank [of the Dnipro River – ed.]. 

As per the available information, an apartment in the city centre caught fire, and houses in Dniprovskyi and Korabel districts were damaged."

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russians had also attacked a civilian in Odradokamianka with a drone. An explosive was dropped on the 58-year-old man, causing him to sustain injuries to his head and chest. He is in a hospital in moderate condition, receiving the necessary medical care.

Update: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, said that two local residents were injured and one person was killed in the attack on Odradokamianka.

Quote from Prokudin: "At around 09:40, enemy artillery hit the settlement. A 50-year-old man came under fire. 

His fellow villagers took him to hospital in critical condition. Doctors tried to save the man's life, but his injuries were too severe. Unfortunately, the man died from his injuries.

Twenty minutes later, the occupiers attacked the village again. This time, an explosive was dropped from a drone. 

Two men aged 58 and 46 sustained moderate injuries. They are currently in hospital."

