Military plant in Moscow catches fire

Iryna BalachukThursday, 7 September 2023, 14:45
Stock photo: Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation on Telegram

A fire broke out at the Moscow Salyut plant that manufactures military products, several Russian Telegram channels reported at once.

Source: Telegram channels Mash and Baza ("Foundation"); The Moscow Times

Details: Reportedly, thick black smoke is coming from the windows on the third floor of the plant building on Plekhanova Street in Moscow, and people are being evacuated. The fire was given an increased rank of difficulty.

Mash reports that a laboratory where combustible sodium was stored caught fire.

At the same time, Base reports that the fire broke out in a microelectronics storage on the third floor.

The area of the fire is allegedly about 10 square metres. The fire has been located, and there are no victims, the media report. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Updated: Later, Basa specified that the fire occurred in the ventilation chamber of the microelectronics storage; it has already been extinguished and the premises are currently being ventilated.

It is reported that, among other things, the Salyut plant manufactures ship radars. The company has been under US sanctions since 2022.

