Situation is difficult as Russians attack on several fronts – General Staff report

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 7 September 2023, 21:01
stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On 7 September, day 561 of the full-scale war, 34 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian and Russian troops, with the situation being difficult.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 7 September

Quote from the General Staff: "During the day, 34 military clashes took place. The enemy launched four missile attacks, 62 airstrikes and 26 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our forces and settlements.

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains complicated." 

Details: The Russians are conducting attacks on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, and Avdiivka fronts, trying to advance on the Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts, while the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue their offensive on the Melitopol front and have success to the south from the city of Bakhmut.

  • On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there have been no significant changes to the operational situation.
  • On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians launched airstrikes near the settlements of Popivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Hrabovske and Starykove in Sumy Oblast; and Hranove in Kharkiv Oblast. Over 25 settlements, including Bleshnia in Chernihiv Oblast; Kozache, Uhroidy and Hrabovske in Sumy Oblast; and Udy, Veterynarne, Vovchansk, Budarky and Ohirtseve in Kharkiv Oblast, were under artillery and mortar attacks. 
  • On the Kupiansk front, the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian attacks near the settlement of Synkivka. Over 10 settlements, including Krasne Pershe, Kamianka, Fyholivka and Dvorichna in Kharkiv Oblast, were subject to artillery and mortar attacks by the Russians.
  • On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks near Novoiehorivka in Luhansk Oblast. The Russians launched airstrikes near the settlements of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Verkhnokamianske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Verkhnokamianske, Vesele and Yampolivka in Donetsk Oblast, were subject to artillery and mortar attacks.
  • On the Bakhmut front, the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians launched an airstrike near Ivanivske in Donetsk Oblast. Over 15 settlements, including Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast, were subject to artillery and mortar attacks. 
  • In their turn, the Defence Forces had partial success as a result of storming actions to the south from the city of Bakhmut, pushing the Russians out of their positions and gaining a foothold in the positions they achieved.
  • On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled Russian attacks near Novokalynove and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians launched an airstrike near Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements, including Novokalynove, Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka and Sieverne in Donetsk Oblast, were attacked by artillery and mortars.
  • On the Marinka front, the Defence Forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive near Krasnohorivka and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians launched an airstrike near Krasnohorivka. Over 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Marinka and Pobieda  in Donetsk Oblast, were under artillery and mortar attacks.
  • On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the Russian offensive south from the settlement of Prechystivka. The Russians launched an airstrike near Urozhaine. Over 10 settlements, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast, were attacked by artillery and mortars.
  • On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians launched airstrikes near Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Omelnyk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 10 settlements, including Olhivske, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, were subject to artillery and mortar attacks.
  • On the Kherson front, the Russians launched airstrikes near Kozatske and Odradokamianka. Antonivka, Kherson, Veletenske and Tomyna Balka in Kherson Oblast were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.
  • At the same time, the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol front, killing the Russian soldiers and liberating occupied territories step by step.

Quote from the General Staff: "During the day, the aircraft of the Defence Forces launched nine attacks on enemy clusters of manpower, weapons and military equipment and on the positions of anti-aircraft systems.

Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck one enemy ammunition storage point, five artillery systems, two command posts, and two anti-aircraft systems." 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
