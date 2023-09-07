All Sections
Russia redeploys troops to southern fronts for defence

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 7 September 2023, 12:45
Russia redeploys troops to southern fronts for defence
RUSSIAN FORCES. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Russian command is deploying troops from other fronts to the south for defence.

Source: Military Media Center, citing Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, Deputy Director of the Planning Department for the use of the Main Directorate of the National Guard, at a briefing

Quote: "The regrouping of forces from other fronts and reserves [enables the Russians to – ed.] strengthen the units that are conducting defensive operations on the Berdiansk and Melitopol fronts."

Details: Urshalovych says that Russian forces continue to advance on the Lyman, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, and are trying to counterattack on the Bakhmut front despite significant losses.

