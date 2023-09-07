All Sections
Armenia sends Ukraine first assistance since start of war – digital devices for schools

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 7 September 2023, 21:20
ANNA HAKOBYAN, WIFE OF THE PRIME MINISTER OF ARMENIA, AND OKSEN LISOVYI, UKRAINE’S EDUCATION AND SCIENCE MINISTER. PHOTO: UKRAINE’S EDUCATION MINISTRY

Anna Hakobyan, wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia, has delivered Armenia’s first humanitarian aid for Ukraine since the war started – devices for school students.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine

Details: Hakobyan handed over humanitarian aid for online learning – over 1,000 smartphones, tablets and laptops for schoolchildren.

These devices are primarily intended for children from those oblasts where most schools are delivering education online. These are children who have had to leave their homes due to combat action, children with disabilities, children from low-income families, and children deprived of parental care.

Each of these oblasts has received the same quantity of devices – 80 laptops/tablets and 68 smartphones. The laptops and tablets will be given to schools and educational institutions, while the smartphones will be gifted to students from low-income families who are studying at vocational and technical institutions.

"It’s important to understand that devices for children are not just about access to online classes. They also enable them to communicate with their peers, learn new information, and socialise. We are delighted that together with our partners, we can give children such opportunities," Ukraine’s Education Ministry stated.

The media had previously confirmed that Armenia has sent aid to Ukraine for the first time since Russia's full-scale invasion.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated earlier that Armenia does not support Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Advertisement: