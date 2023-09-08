All Sections
Russians launch several groups of Shahed UAVs on southern Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 8 September 2023, 02:18
Russians launch several groups of Shahed UAVs on southern Ukraine
Photo: army-technology.com

The Ukrainian Air Force detected several groups of Russian Shahed combat drones at about 22:00 on 7 September.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Details: The Russians launched Shahed drones from Chauda in Crimea and the settlement of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Kuban in Russia.

At about midnight it was revealed that the drones were approaching the mouth of the Danube river.

At 01:05 (Kyiv time), the Air Force reported that a group of attack UAVs was approaching Odesa. An air-rad alert was issued only in Odesa Oblast.

At 01:28 (Kyiv time), the threat of attack UAVs was announced in Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblasts.

The military reported that a group of Shaheds had been spotted in the north of Kherson Oblast and was moving westwards.

At 02.14 (Kyiv time), it was reported that another group of attack UAVs was moving towards Odesa from the Black Sea.

Background: A grain elevator and an administrative building were damaged and a truck driver sustained a minor leg injury during the night on 6 September as a result of an attack by Russian Shahed drones on civil and port infrastructure facilities in Odesa Oblast in the south of Ukraine. 

Advertisement: