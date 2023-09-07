All Sections
Night attack on Odesa Oblast: Shahed drones damage port infrastructure and grain elevator

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 7 September 2023, 07:07
Civil and port infrastructure facilities, a grain elevator and an administrative building have been damaged as a result of a Russia-launched Shahed drone attack on Odesa Oblast. Meanwhile, a truck driver suffered a minor leg injury.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian terrorists have been attacking the south of Odesa Oblast with attack drones for three hours. This is already the fourth attack on the Izmail district in the last five days.

Civil and port infrastructure facilities, a grain elevator and an administrative building were damaged in several settlements in today's (7 September – ed.) Shahed drone raid.

Details: Kiper added that one civilian had been injured, and "a truck driver sustained a minor leg injury".

At the moment, the aftermath of the attacks is being dealt with at the scene with appropriate services responding.

Background: 

  • Russian terrorists launched a three-hour drone attack on the night of 5-6 September on the Izmail District of Odesa Oblast, causing damage and killing one person.
  • On the night of 6-7 September, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that a group of attack drones was flying from the Black Sea towards the Izmail district in Odesa Oblast, specifying that the Russian drones were moving toward Kiliia, Izmail and Reni, on the border with Romania. 

